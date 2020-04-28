Homeless numbers expected to rise when restrictions on evictions are lifted in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you are sheltering at home and trying to teach children at the kitchen table, you are well aware of the challenges of the COVID-19 restrictions. Now, imagine those challenges if you had no home.

NBC4 is teaming up with the Community Shelter Board for a special program this Thursday, focusing on how the coronavirus is causing new problems for families already in crisis.

On any given night, at least 1,200 people are living in local shelters — another 600 are on the streets. But, when the restrictions on evictions are lifted in June, those numbers are expected to rise, and those unemployed because of COVID-19 are expected to crowd into these shelters.

“When we think about COVID-19 we know that when you are living in close proximity to individuals you can easily spread the virus,” says Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner at Columbus Public Health. “And when you think about most homeless shelters, the very close proximity in terms of where they sleep, how they are eating, and that’s just a Petri bowl for viruses like COVID-19 to spread. So we have been working with the Community Shelter Board for several weeks now to really help them identify how they can reduce the amount of people in the shelter, but still provide the appropriate shelter for those in need.”

NBC4 is proud to partner with the Community Shelter Board to raise funds and awareness about some of the most vulnerable people in our community — the homeless. This Thursday, we are holding a virtual Call4 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, watch our special presentation called “Under One Roof,” hosted by Colleen Marshall.