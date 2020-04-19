Healthcare workers finding temporary homes via Facebook group

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Wexner Medical ICU nurse Brandi McCluskey Couzins worked through another 12-hour day on Sunday – far from her first one this week – but at least had the peace of mind she would get to go home to a safe place away from her young children.

Meanwhile in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, after a 30-minute drive down country roads and then through a fence of trees, Frank Willson pulled his RV into the drive leading to Brandi’s parents house. He disembarked his white pickup truck and began the niceties.

“I would shake your hand!” he said approaching Brandi’s father, Joe. “Yeah, I understand. That’s the world we live in today.”

Frank and his wife, Lisa, along with their daughter, Carly, began setting up the camper in the McCluskey’s driveway, taking extra care to have it all ready for Brandi to come home and immediately fall asleep. At least after today, she won’t have to worry about possibly bringing the COVID-19 coronavirus home with her and spreading it to her family.

“You always worry about your kids, but I know where she is when she’s not working and I know she’s safe and not around these kids,” said her mom, Bonnie. “It’s one less worry I have.”

“The ICU’s are really busy and I’m just grateful to have a job that has allowed me to keep working through all of this,” Brandi said through text message. “I’ll be forever grateful for the piece of mind they are giving me and my family.”

Brandi hadn’t been as entrenched in the coronavirus crisis until the last week or so. Suddenly, she went from a floating position to an ICU COVID-19 specific nurse thanks to her experience. She was even supposed to have some extra days off to celebrate her recent birthday, but decided to put in extra days and hours to help out.

With more work came more worry about going home. So, on Thursday Brandi posted a plea to the “RV’s For MD’s” Facebook page – a group set up to match healthcare workers with RV owners willing to donate their campers.

“These are all manual matches,” said Holly Haggard, the group’s co-founder. “We have hundreds of volunteers who are literally pouring their blood, sweat, and tears into this. You know you would think they are making half-a-million a year doing what they’re doing because they’re putting everything into it.”

Holly helped start the group alongside Emily Chaconas Phillips. The two ladies were strangers about a month ago – and then through a mutual friend got linked in the same way their group runs. Emily’s husband is an ER doctor. Holly had a camper not being used. Emily posted to Facebook that she was interested in leasing someone’s camper, Holly got wind of that through a friend, and the rest is history.

“We told her we weren’t going to charge her for it, just pay it forward. And she did. Big time!” exclaimed Holly with a laugh. “We’re just a couple of moms trying to figure out how we can help the next person. Where’s a doctor for this RV? Where’s an RV for this doctor? And the back and forth on trying to make sure everybody gets matched. It was overwhelming for a while.”

You can see how that’s possible. In less than four weeks of the Facebook group being created, the group has almost 29,000 members and has made over 1,000 matches.

“These are complete strangers handing their keys over to somebody they don’t’ know!” Holly said. “They don’t know these people except for how they are introduced through our platform. It’s amazing to me to see the hearts of Americans coming together.”

“The RV program is helping so many of us that are having to make the tough decision to self-quarantine from our families,” Brandi wrote in another text message.

Brandi posted in the Facebook group on Thursday, April 16. That very day, she heard from Frank and by Sunday the RV, affectionately named, “Mabel” arrived.

“He was even texting me last night to see what snacks, etc., they could stock ‘Mabel’ up with before bringing her out today!” Brandi wrote on Sunday. “I wish I could be there today to give him a big hug.”

Frank even put together a nine-minute how-to video for Brandi walking her through the RV since they weren’t able to meet in person due to the extra hours Brandi is putting in at the hospital.

“This is no sacrifice compared to what they’re going through,” said Frank, whose family had recently cancelled a camping trip due to COVID-19, so “Mabel” had simply been sitting in their driveway. “[Brandi] sent me a message yesterday saying when all this is said and done I owe you a happy hour. She owes us nothing. We owe her.”

Brandi’s parents Bonnie and Joe watched the Willson family set up “Mabel” and get everything situated so Brandi only needs to turn the key and open the door. Before they left, they showed a new addition to “Mabel”: a bottle of wine, and a couple pictures of Brandi with her family.

“Oh geez, thank you,” said Bonnie. “There’s a lot of good people out there and we only hear about the bad. These are the good guys. And that hits your heart.”

“People are stepping up. It has to be that way,” added Joe. “I just hope some day I can shake Frank’s hand.”

For more information on the RV’s For MD’s program, go here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvs4mds/

If you are a healthcare worker looking for a RV, or an owner looking to donate, they have a form on the Facebook page to fill out and get into the system.