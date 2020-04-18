Grove City church using drive-thru to collect supplies for seniors

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A global pandemic may be slowing down daily operations for religious centers around Central Ohio, but many are still rising to meet their communities’ needs.

“We’re a church during tough times, but we’re also a church during a pandemic or tough times,” explained Michael Purdon, the pastor at New Life Baptist Church in Grove City.

For several weeks the church has been offering drive-thru services and online sermons. Saturday, it opened its parking lot for a drive-thru food and supply drive.

Several Grove City assisted living facilities requested non-perishable items, gift cards and personal protective equipment while many of their residents are quarantined to avoid exposure to COVID-19. The call for help even inspired non-members to bring supplies to the church.

“A lot of them can’t get out. They’re high risk. I’m high risk, too, so I’m doing what I can from a distance,” said Jennifer Dammeyer, who heard about the donation drive on NBC4 Saturday morning.

The donation process is designed to limit contact between church staff and volunteers and the people dropping off donations. Cars are directed to pull through cones on one side of the church parking lot, unload their vehicles into a trailer and exit through the other side.

Joe Dollins brought his young children Willow and River to the donation drop-off to give them a lesson about charity.

“Teach them that there are a lot of families in need,” Dollins said. “And if everybody chips in just a little bit, it can make a significant impact.”

Pastor Michael Purdon said the contributions and the church’s commitment to service are especially critical during the health crisis.

“People are feeling hopeless and stuck in their houses, so [it’s important] just to be able to love people and help them where they’re at — especially those who can’t get out,” he said.

New Life hopes to collect enough supplies for at least two assisted living facilities. It will sanitize all donations before bringing them to the residents.

Want to help?