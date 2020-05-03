Grandview shop reopens using appointments, social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine made an adjustment to his reopen Ohio plan Friday, allowing retail shops to open their doors for business on Saturday as appointment only.

One local boutique Sunday said being able to have customers come in this particular week is very helpful.

Vernacular has three locations in Columbus, but right now, the Grandview location is the only shop owners Chelsea and Kris can afford to open.

They said Mother’s Day in the past has been a huge retail bump for them, so they are appreciative to be able to welcome in customers a week out from the holiday.

This weekend, Chelsea Koniczko propped open the door to her shop for the first time in many weeks, and could breathe a little bit better.

“It was amazing,” Koniczko said. “I was a little bit nervous about what interactions would be like, but everything felt really lighthearted.”

On Friday, DeWine announced that retail shops could re-open starting Saturday morning on an appointment-only basis.

At Vernacular, customers can make an appointment by email, phone, or Instagram message. And some have simply popped by to see if an appointment is available at the moment.

“It’s really great, I like being in stores,” said Evelyn, a customer who visited the shop. “It’s nice to get a sense of normalcy and support a business we care about.

“Everything is so clean,” Koniczko said. “Everything that has come out of a fitting room, if someone chooses to try some things on, goes on its own rack, gets Lysol’d, stays there for a while. We’re wearing masks. We just want people to do what they’re comfortable with.”

And the governor’s timing is critical for shops like Vernacular.

“Easter was a massive blow to us this year, not having sales really during that time,” Koniczko said. “Mother’s Day, this is still going to be massive losses, but we are at least able to help people who want to give something. We’re not even looking at profits right now, profits are not a thing. It’s just being able to stay alive at this point.”

If customers don’t want to shop in-store, there is still an online option or they can order and pick up near the front of the shop.