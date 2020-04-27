Gov. DeWine declares last week of April as #SpiritWeekOhio

View this post on Instagram

During this time of #SocialDistancing, unite with your fellow Ohioans and have some fun with #SpiritWeekOhio on social media! This lighthearted event for kids, families, and adults starts Monday! My communications team has picked a theme for each day, and we encourage you to post photos using #SpiritWeekOhio #InThisTogetherOhio and/or #StayHomeOhio. Post pictures or videos of yourselves, your families, and even your pets! We'll be sharing some of your pictures here and in our stories!