Gift from customer helps keep Upper Arlington bakery in business

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohiio (WCMH) — A central Ohio business received a sweet gift from a customer who wanted to help them stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

The Original Goodie Shop has been open for nearly 70 years, and has been owned by the same family since the late 60’s. Like many small businesses margins are tight and with the Stay At Home Order in place, business has deflated like a soufflé.

One customer who has been coming to the store for decades felt the need to support his favorite sweet shop. He called to order his favorite pastry, a chocolate covered custard filled, and offer to pay them $1,000 for what would normally cost him $1.50.

In shock, all the manager could find the words to say when asked if that would be alright was, “Yes.”

The $1,000 is equivalent to ordering two-weeks worth of ingredients, according to the manager.

The customer says, they were getting money from the Federal Government and this is how they felt they wanted to use it. And it all started with them craving one of those chocolate covered custard filled pastries.