How Giant Eagle, Kroger will keep shoppers, employees safe during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Leaders from both Kroger and Giant Eagle say their stores will implement similar policies, which will fall into compliance with the state of Ohio’s updated stay at home order.

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine extended the order and called on all retailers to set and enforce limits on how many customers can shop in their stores at a single time.

In separate press releases, Kroger and Giant Eagle indicated they would limit the number of customers inside their stores to 50 percent of the stores’ typical maximum capacity, as stated by their building codes.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers, and communities.”

Both grocery store chains have said they will also provide personal protective equipment for their employees.

“The safety and well-being of our Team Members and guests is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “As supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies remain in operation as essential community resources, we believe it’s vital to heighten our social distancing and sanitization procedures throughout the store.”

Kroger plans to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using a technology, which stores already use to count customers.

“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer.

Giant Eagle will assign team members to monitor the occupancy of their stores, as well as the social distancing of guests.

In the weeks leading up to this, both grocery store chains have implemented other changes to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

Both have installed Plexiglas dividers between cashiers and shoppers at checkout. They have also designated specific hours for seniors to have exclusive access to their stores.