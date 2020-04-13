Genoa Twp. yard sign challenge honors firefighters and paramedics

In This Together
Posted: / Updated:

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters and paramedics answer the call of duty every day. For them, working during the coronavirus pandemic is now different.

Residents of Genoa Township are showing their appreciation in a creative way.

Police sergeant Jim Denman challenged everyone to make yard signs showing support for fire and EMS crews. The signs had to be made with things people already had at home.

From tissue paper and poster board, to old sheets and chalkboards, residents rose to the challenge. One family even made their own fire engine out of cardboard boxes.

The Genoa Township Police Department will give challenge coins to houses with the top three displays.

