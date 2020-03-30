Franklin County Emergency Management now accepting home sewn masks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is now accepting donations of home sewn masks in addition to manufactured personal protective equipment.
The agency says personal protective equipment (PPE) received from the national stockpile and many public donations have been distributed throughout Franklin County. FCEM&HS says it has received questions from the community about making and donating masks.
“While we are very excited to learn that Battelle has been approved to utilize their innovative technology to sterilize manufactured N-95 masks, we feel it is also prudent to begin to accept home sewn masks to potentially fill non-traditional uses and need for COVID-19 response,” said Jeffrey J. Young, Director of Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “As we begin the distribution of these home sewn masks, we will follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).”
Donations of home sewn masks and manufactured PPE are accepted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at FCEM&HS, 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus.
Items Needed:
- Gowns
- Non-Sterile Gloves
- Surgical Masks (Ear Loop)
- N95 Masks – All Sizes
- Home Sewn Masks
- Hand Sanitizer
- Viral Swabs/Viral Culture Vials
Donations of commercially produced items should be in sealed manufactured packaging. A valid driver’s license is required for proper identification.