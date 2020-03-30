Franklin County Emergency Management now accepting home sewn masks

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – MARCH 28: Kim Collins, cofounder and doula of MommaArts Pregnancy Care Center, sews masks for her coworkers,colleagues and families in her home on March 28, 2020 in South Orange,New Jersey. Residents of the South Orange and Maplewood townships have banded together to make protective gear such as masks and face shields to aid area healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus.The SOMa Sewing Volunteers, a 365 member Facebook group, shares supplies and communicates through posts and messages.Crafters have converted their dens and dining rooms into sewing spaces to accommodate the large quantities of fabric and masks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is now accepting donations of home sewn masks in addition to manufactured personal protective equipment.

The agency says personal protective equipment (PPE) received from the national stockpile and many public donations have been distributed throughout Franklin County. FCEM&HS says it has received questions from the community about making and donating masks.

“While we are very excited to learn that Battelle has been approved to utilize their innovative technology to sterilize manufactured N-95 masks, we feel it is also prudent to begin to accept home sewn masks to potentially fill non-traditional uses and need for COVID-19 response,” said Jeffrey J. Young, Director of Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “As we begin the distribution of these home sewn masks, we will follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).”

Donations of home sewn masks and manufactured PPE are accepted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at FCEM&HS, 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus.

Items Needed:

Gowns

Non-Sterile Gloves

Surgical Masks (Ear Loop)

N95 Masks – All Sizes

Home Sewn Masks

Hand Sanitizer

Viral Swabs/Viral Culture Vials

Donations of commercially produced items should be in sealed manufactured packaging. A valid driver’s license is required for proper identification.

How to make a suitable mask:

Tap here for PDF instructions