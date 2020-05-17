Family seeks to celebrate Columbus woman turning 99 with birthday cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who is about to turn 99 years old next week had her birthday plans ruined by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

So, her family is seeking to celebrate the occasion with 99 birthday cards.

Ms. Hattie was set to celebrate her birthday May 23. And despite not being able to go out and celebrate, the family still seeks to make her birthday memorable.

The family is asking those who can to send birthday cards to Ms. Hattie. So far, the family has collected 40 cards.

Cards can be sent to the address below:

Ms. Hattie

P.O. Box 83140

Columbus, OH 43203