Families get creative to celebrate Mother's Day at long-term care facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Families are having to get a little creative to celebrate Mother’s Day because of COVID-19.

This is especially true at long-term senior living facilities where visitors cannot go inside. 

At Ohio Living in Columbus, residents’ families decorated dozens of Mother’s Day signs.

They were then put outside in one of the yards there.

Mayfair Village in north Columbus got a pretty big flower delivery.

It was from a central Ohio woman – Jasilika Davidson — visiting several senior living centers wanting to make sure as many moms as possible get flowers for Mother’s Day.

“I wanted to spread a little love to the seniors here who are isolated in different communities, just to let them know I was thinking about them,” Davidson said.

There was also a family at Mayfair Village visiting their mom through her window. They said while it’s not the same as a usual Mother’s Day, it was still special. 

