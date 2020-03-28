Everyday heroes rise to face coronavirus crisis

(NBC News) Everyone is aware of the need for “social distancing” during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean Americans aren’t reaching out and help one another.

With a hospital in West Virginia desperately short of masks, volunteers grabbed a needle and thread and got started sewing their own.

“Broke my heart, because I have loved ones that work there,” quilter Michelle Hill says.

The owner of a Michigan auto repair shop heard health care workers needed masks, so he collected the ones normally used by mechanics and donated them to a local hospital.

“I just figured I’ve been slow at the shop, and rather than sitting on my butt I would go out and grab as many as humanly possible,” Michael Autry explains.

A hotel owner offered bed space in Idaho to give Boise’s vulnerable population a bed to shelter in place, and with class rooms empty a volunteer in Tacoma, Washington loaded up his van with cereal for kids no longer being fed at school.

“6:30 is when I’m going to get up,” Kwabi Amoah-Forson laughs. “I haven’t gotten up that early since high school but the need is there.”

