Epic treehouse project comes together due to stay-at-home order

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Some people have been using the extra time stuck at home to maybe learn how to cook, organize, start a new book, teach the kids, or just catch up on good television.

Two young boys in Plain City now have something pretty cool to keep them occupied when they’re not learning and it’s all thanks to dad.

As soon as Peter Coratola realized his kids were going to be spending a lot of time at home, he started thinking about how he could keep them busy.

“He’s always on to the next big project around here,” noted Peter’s wife, Elizabeth.

Peter asked his kids what they wanted. “They said, ‘Tree fort,’ and I said, ‘Challenge accepted,'” Peter said.



It took Peter about three weeks from start to finish. He worked on it three hours a day plus every single weekend.

He also has a full-time job right now, so he had to juggle a lot to get it done, but he said it’s worth every second.

“I love the rock climbing wall because I think it’s really cool and it’s really big,” said their son, Peter.

He used old wood from other house projects he had laying around and designed it as he went along.

He said he used ideas from the kids and had to think about what they would enjoy.

”I think they’re excited,” explained Peter. “It gives the kids somewhere to play, burn some energy and gives mom a little silence in the house.

Peter may start working on a second story knowing the kids will now be home for the rest of the school year.