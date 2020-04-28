Dublin #MuslimHero honored for saving restaurant, feeding healthcare workers

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A local man is being honored for unselfishly helping his community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) featured the Dublin man with its social media campaign “#OHIOMUSLIMHERO.​ The social media campaign started out of a need to highlight the great things people in the Islamic community are doing.

Its latest feature, Suhail Hasham, saved a failing restaurant during the COVID-19 crisis, all while feeding 1,500 medical workers.

“That is an awesome feeling,” Hasham said. “I feel humbled and feel a little bit more nervous that I stand up and do more. We, as a community, can do more. We always look for positivity in the community when difficult times arrive.”

​ ​Hasham saved Shawerma Bite Columbus from going under.​ ​​

“Though the Islamic and Culture Center, we reached out to these hospitals,” Hasham said. “When we reached out to them, we got an immediate response thanking us and appreciating we reached out to them.”

CAIR OHIO’S Amina Barhum said Hasham’s act shouldn’t go ignored. ​​

‘We might dismiss these small acts and refer to them as small, but they are so much more than that,” she said. “Particularly in light of that, this just gives hope. It gives us an idea that there’s still humanity even in the midst of crisis.”