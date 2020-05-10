Dublin couple goes from destination wedding to socially distant ceremony

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — It was supposed to be a dream destination wedding, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, one Dublin couple had to make do.

Abby Gordon and Eric Slater, however, still found a way to make their day special.

The couple planned on going to Hilton Head, South Carolina, to tie the knot on May 9.

The couple wanted to keep that date.

So instead, they got married at the bride’s parents’ house Saturday.

The intimate, socially distanced wedding had just 10 guests.

But other friends and family surprised the newlyweds with a drive-by parade to wish them well.