Dublin City Schools donates N95 masks

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin City Schools made a donation of 3,360 N95 masks to OhioHealth Monday morning.

The district said the masks were stored at its warehouse and were delivered to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

.@GovMikeDeWine has asked businesses and organizations to help supply any desperately needed medical supplies. Today, Dublin City Schools donated 3,360 N95 masks to Ohio Health. The masks had been stored at the District's warehouse and were delivered to Dublin Methodist Hospital. pic.twitter.com/PrMmzIbzdb — Dublin City Schools (@DublinSchools) March 30, 2020

Saturday, DeWine called on businesses to help provide personal protection equipment for healthcare workers in the state.

“It should be no secret to anyone that we have a real, real shortage,” DeWine stated in regards to the amount of PPE in the state. “We’re talking about masks, we’re talking about goggles, gloves, gowns, face shields, other essential items that are essential to keep people at the front line, the real heroes of this story, who are out there every single day.”

DeWine has asked Ohioans to donate, manufacture or provide the following PPE to help healthcare workers: