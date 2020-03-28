Drive-up food pantry keeps community safe, provide much-needed service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Food pantries are finding new ways to keep our community safe while providing their much-needed services.

Volunteers loaded up people’s cars with groceries and food this morning at My Family Pantry on Sullivant Avenue.

They did a “drive-through pantry” so clients don’t have to leave their cars.

My Family Pantry said it is seeing a major increase in need right now.

They served over 200 people Saturday alone and expect to see the need grow each day people are out of work.

“Being out here helping people, out here on the front lines of that. We see the direct impact of that. It’s sad to see the amount of people that have to go through that,” volunteer John Glasso said.

If you’ve been looking for a way to give back, the pantry is in desperate need of volunteers, especially on weekends.