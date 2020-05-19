Door-to-door graduation held for Urban Scholars students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A high school is taking graduation door-to-door to honor its seniors.

The Academy for Urban Scholars with the African American Male Wellness Initiative made several stops to homes Monday morning to celebrate their graduates.

School principal Emmanuel Anthony said highlighting great things African-American men are doing in the community is important.

“So many times, our young, black boys are forgotten about. They are always pushed to the side. There are low expectations. So what we want to do is change the narrative for our black boys here in the city of Columbus. Our black boys are rising to the top,” said Anthony.

​High school graduate Otha Thomas is thankful when reflecting on who helped him grow-up, echoing the old phrase, “it takes a village to raise a child.”

“It makes me feel good ’cause everyone out here helped me. They helped me though school. My ​behavior and everything,” said Anthony.

Anthony gave Thomas one last piece of advice before he heads to college.

“Stay strong. Stay dedicated and remember the things you learned along the way. He needs to know and understand he has a community of people that believes in him,” said Anthony.