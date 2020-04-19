Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 10,222 cases, 451 deaths

Donation drive gets Reynoldsburg food pantry ready to reopen

In This Together

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio food pantry is getting ready to re-open its doors.

The Reynoldsburg Helping Hands food pantry was flooded a few weeks ago and lost much of their supply.

On Saturday, the food bank held a donation drive through at their new location on the 7400 block of East Main Street.

Experience Reynoldsburg helped organize the all-volunteer event.

“This is how we keep in operation,” said volunteer Maryann Amnerman. “It depends on all volunteers. We are all volunteer and we run on donations.”

Organizers took in canned food and nonperishables, with organizers calling the food drive a big success.

The food pantry plans to reopen and start serving those in need this Tuesday.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools