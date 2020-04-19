Donation drive gets Reynoldsburg food pantry ready to reopen

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio food pantry is getting ready to re-open its doors.

The Reynoldsburg Helping Hands food pantry was flooded a few weeks ago and lost much of their supply.

On Saturday, the food bank held a donation drive through at their new location on the 7400 block of East Main Street.

Experience Reynoldsburg helped organize the all-volunteer event.

“This is how we keep in operation,” said volunteer Maryann Amnerman. “It depends on all volunteers. We are all volunteer and we run on donations.”

Organizers took in canned food and nonperishables, with organizers calling the food drive a big success.

The food pantry plans to reopen and start serving those in need this Tuesday.