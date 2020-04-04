DeWine encourages Ohioans wear masks following CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the CDC’s recommendation that Americans wear protective masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus to heart.

During his Saturday briefing, DeWine said he would begin wearing a homemade mask when in public to curb the virus.

DeWine showed off some masks Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine made.

While the masks are not medical grade and are not effective in a health care facility, they are effective in protecting others from spreading germs.

The governor encouraged people to not put a stigma on people who are wearing homemade masks and bandanas. Instead, he said to look at it as helping your fellow man.

“Think they’re trying to do something that’s good, trying to keep their germs, trying to keep from infecting us,” DeWine said. “These are positive things.”

He added that the masks should not be considered a substitute to social distancing.

DeWine also encouraged employers to allow their employees to wear the masks if they choose to.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added his wife Tina wears a mask and gloves when she does the a weekly grocery run.

“We appreciate people wearing the masks,” he said. “It shows respect for one another to slow the spread.”