Despite pandemic, foundation achieves mission of distributing 4K Thanksgiving meals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This year, one non-profit organization has been presented with its own challenges in efforts to make the Thanksgiving holidays easier on some folks.

The Byron Saunders Foundation is a non-profit organization created with the mission of providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The foundation’s goal for 2020 was to deliver 4,000 meals to families in central Ohio and surrounding areas.

“We’re doing this to support families during Thanksgiving,” said foundation president Bryan Wollenberg.

The foundation was able to make everything work this year despite many challenges.

Wollenberg said the biggest struggle hasn’t necessarily been the number of volunteers, but more so the lack of food inside each box.

“We’ve had to go buy a lot to fill in the boxes,” he said. “Corn, green beans, so if we’re feeding 4,000 families, we need at least 8,000 corns.”

Wollenberg said the shortage is partially due to donations being down due to COVID-19 job losses and businesses closing. The foundation relies on a number of partnerships to make the distribution a success.

“We had a business that would normally give 5,000 non-perishibles,” he said. “We had two boxes. That’s the impact.”

And while the meal distribution is finished for this year, volunteers with the foundation hope more people will help out next year.