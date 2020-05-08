Despite no firm date, gym owner sets plan to reopen once word is given

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Next week, retail stores, restaurants, and bars will begin to reopen, but there is still no timeline as to when gyms will do the same in the state of Ohio.

Quinn Allen owns Upper Arlington CrossFit, along with a restaurant and two bars.

He said he was surprised to hear that his bars and restaurant would be allowed to reopen first, because those businesses were forced to close earlier than gyms.

“We’re just excited for any opportunity that comes our way,” he explained.

Allen emphasized that safety is a top priority at all of his businesses.

As for the gym, he said he has already planned and implemented new measures to protect his members.

In order to promote and practice social distancing, for example, Allen has placed tape on the floor to designate individual workout spaces.

“We’re going to have the grid,” he said. “We’re going to have a little bit more of a controlled environment – separate entrance and exit to eliminate cross traffic, a little bit more of a space gap in between classes rather than running them back to back to back, to make sure we can get one group in and out without having to just bump into each other and have people congregating in separate areas.”

Allen said he is also planning to put a limit on the sizes of his classes.

When he is allowed to reopen, he said he plans to do so as quickly as possible, in accordance with Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendations and requirements.

“We’ve got everything ready to go and everybody is on board,” he said. “The protocols have already been discussed. The last piece of the puzzle is just going to be adding in any verbiage that the governor throws out that we need to abide by.”