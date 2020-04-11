Delaware movie theater sells streaming movies, popcorn curbside

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One local business is getting creative in order to still serve customers.

The Strand Theater in Delaware can’t operate normally, so they are trying something different.

The Strand is calling it curbside corn, offering drive-thru popcorn and refreshments at their stand,

and streaming on-demand movies.

The theater has been closed since March 17, but is now open for few hours Saturday and Sunday nights.

As one of the longest operating theaters in the country, organizers said they’ve survived a lot since 1916, and they plan to survive this.

“Without the support of the community, the government entities, and our board, we would not still be here and we are happy to be here and we anxiously await our return,” said Tracey Peyton of The Strand Theater.

Right now the Strand has three movies available on demand, with the theater getting 50 percent from ticket sales of the movies.

To learn more head to the theater’s website.