‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences

by: FOX 8 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though most kids are doing school from home these days, there’s still a lot of free time for them.

So graphic designer and mother, Natalie Long, decided to find a fun yet educational way to help keep them busy. She designed “My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule” worksheets and has since shared them on her Facebook page, LONG Creations.

The worksheets consist of 11 pages and include all kinds of activities for children, like interviewing their parents, listing their favorite foods, and writing a letter to themselves.

COVID19-TIME-CAPSULEDownload

