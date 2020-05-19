COVID-19 patient issues warning to Ohioans following recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio attempts to reopen in a safe way, Gov. Mike DeWine made it a point at Monday’s news conference to warn people about the ever-present dangers of the coronavirus.

DeWine invited an Ohio woman who battled COVID-19 to tell her story.

Stacy Unsinger and her family thought she was going to die back in March when she was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

Within 24 hours of being at the hospital, she was placed on a ventilator.

She is now healthy, thanking her doctors but also the stay at home order that was put in place to try and keep hospitals from being overrun.

Her doctor told her if there had been 10 to 20 more patients like her, she would have died.

Now she has a message for her fellow Ohioans as we try to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

This is a very serious thing and people need to know it, and I want to be a voice and tell people,” Unsinger said. “You know, whether or not you have immune suppressed symptoms, we all need to be mindful of each other and ourselves.

Unsinger went on to talk about the importance of wearing a mask. The governor said he believes more people will start to wear them, especially when they realize lives are on the line.