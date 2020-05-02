COTA offers earlier bus times for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COTA announced on Saturday earlier operating times during the weekday, beginning May 5.

COTA says bus lines will run two hours earlier to provide essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COTA President and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton states the change came due to community feedback on their necessities.

“As Ohio gradually begins to test our economy while balancing the health and safety of residents, we will continue to assess and respond safely to the mobility needs of Central Ohio,” says Pinkerton.

The early morning weekday service will be added to lines 1, 2, 8, 10, 22 and CMAX from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COTA states customers can view changes online.

Anyone impacted by service changes are encouraged to visit COTA.com or call COTA Customer Care at 614- 228-1776.