Columbus Urban League sets up grant to save people from eviction during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials with the Columbus Urban League said you can see the impact by simply looking at the number of those in homeless shelters.

On Monday, they announced a grant that will help keep hundreds of families in their homes and off the street.

Columbus Urban League CEO Stephanie Hightower calls it the Home Stabilization Program.

“Last week, a woman had an eviction put on her door. They were trying to put her and her six kids out on the street,” said Hightower.

Hightower said that right now, more than 900 families are up for eviction.

Those who need help are encouraged to contact the non-profit on its website, www.cul.org.