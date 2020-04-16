Columbus teen who walked daily to library for homework help gets accepted to 12 colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For five years, Columbus City Schools student Lashawn Samuel walked 1.5 miles to the Franklinton Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library to get help with his homework, and all that hard work has paid off.

Samuel says this spring he was accepted to 12 colleges and universities, and several of them are offering him a full scholarship.

He achieved his goals despite many challenges to his health, his personal safety, and his financial security.

Samuel says his story is a testament of what can happen when you work hard and persevere, and lean on your community to get help when you need it.

Samuel shares his story of perseverence on NBC4 at 5.