Columbus Symphony Orchestra musicians hold intimate concert for Upper Arlington residents

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A trio of musicians from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra held an intimate performance Wednesday, but it wasn’t in any of their usual venues.

The musicians stopped by the First Community Village in Upper Arlington to play for residents.

The musicians wore masks and stayed outside, moving around the senior community so everyone could enjoy the performance.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the symphony has been holding virtual performance to share across social media.