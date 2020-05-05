Columbus restaurants given free hand sanitizer as they anticipate reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurant owners lined up in Columbus Tuesday to pick up several gallons of hand sanitizer free of charge. The drive-through event was organized by the Ohio Restaurant Association and JobsOhio.

Kailash Chughwani owns Rollz Rice, a Polaris-area restaurant specializing in Indian cuisine. Chughwani said he plans to reopen the restaurant next week for takeout and delivery.

Chughwani said he has struggled to find enough hand sanitizer.

“We were searching for this in a lot of places and we could not find it – at least in that quantity that we need for our guests when they come in for pick up and deliveries,” Chughwani said.

JobsOhio and Ohio Liquor has been buying large amounts of hand sanitizer manufactured at local distilleries. Last month, the state agency distributed bulk amounts to food banks across the country.

Laura Morrison of the Ohio Restaurant Association says a shortage of hand sanitizer was a frequent concern of its members.

“They want to make sure that they have the hand sanitizer and all the correct PPE,” Morrison said. “We put a call out for sanitizer. We just had a plea for the need for our restaurant owner operators and JobsOhio, Ohio Liquor they met it.”

Brian Hoyt, a spokesman for JobsOhio Ohio Liquor said connecting distillery-made hand sanitizer with Ohioans in need just made sense.

“You have a lot of distilleries, especially local Ohio distilleries that stepped up, that were able to make this product,” Hoyt said. “We have the resources and we have the logistics through Ohio Liquor and JobsOhio to be able to purchase these products and get it to those who really need it.”

Carlos Gutierrez, owner of Arepazo restaurants in German Village and Gahanna, said having an adequate supply of hand sanitizer is essential.

“That’s something we need and we definitely encourage our employees to wash their hands and wear gloves, but the hand sanitizer is something that you must have,” Gutierrez said.

And as owners stopped to pick up a supply of hand sanitizer, Morrison tried to make a personal connection with each one of them.

“They are fighting for, really, their livelihoods and just to have that face time with somebody who’s from their association, who represents fighting for them, it’s an important thing to have that love and that face time,” she said.