Columbus Police’s TAPS academy offers graduates their own ceremony

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The COVID-19 crisis has put a halt to traditional graduation ceremonies throughout central Ohio.

Many programs and schools are left to find new ways to celebrate their students.​

Instead of taking the virtual route, the Columbus Police Department’s Teen And Police Service Academy (TAPS) took a more intimate approach.​

Savana Miller, an eighth grader at Yorktown Middle School, graduated from TAPS, the program created for at-risk youth in the city.

TAPS helps police officers build relationships with kids and encourages them to stay out of trouble, avoid drugs and alcohol, and make positive decisions

“Team bonding and being there for people and being there for people that need help,” said Miller of some of the things she learned in the program.

Twenty participants were supposed to graduate this past March, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the ceremony.​

CPD went to each house and gave each student their own individual graduation ceremony.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said he looks forward to these ceremonies.

“We are very proud of you. She came from a long way to where she started and where we end it. I want to continue to guide her as a mentor. Once the program is done with a graduate, we do not leave their lives. We continue to stay in their lives,” said Fuqua.

Miller plans to keep in touch with her mentors as well, all while being a leader to her classmates and friends.​

​”Be wise about your decisions. Think about your future. Be yourself. Don’t change up for other people,” said Miller. ​

​Despite Miller’s age, she’s already thinking about her future. She said she plans on graduating high school and going to college, hoping to be a doctor in the Navy.