Columbus organization hands out reclaimed food to those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One Columbus local non-profit is using the Memorial Day weekend to run a special kind of food drive, offering food for free to those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Food Not Bombs Columbus gave boxes of food out at three locations in Linden and on the south and west side.

Organizers loaded fresh produce including fruits and vegetables into drivers’ trunks while following social distancing procedures.

Organizers offered it up to those who need it, no questions asked.

“We are getting produce to the people,” said Robert Crane with Food Not Bombs Columbus. “This is all reclaimed food, food that otherwise would go to a landfill. We are giving perfectly good food to perfectly good people.”

Food Not Bombs Columbus arranges the collection of produce and other foods that can’t be sold from grocery stores bakeries and markets.

To learn more or donate head to the organization’s Facebook page.