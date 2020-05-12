Columbus hospital staff greeted with signs, car parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been a difficult few months for everyone, especially our healthcare workers.

The staff at Doctors Hospital on West Broad Street got a special greeting as they started their workday. There was a parade led by the Prairie Township Fire Department, EMS, the Westland Area Business Association and the community. The caravan of cars made a few laps around the hospital starting at 6:30 am.

“We’re out here to support the nurses and the healthcare workers from the hospital,” explained Chief Allen Scott with the Prairie Township Fire Dept. “They do a great job and we bring them a lot of business and when we’re busy they’re busy and we understand that.”

A lot of the people who showed up were actually employees at the hospital. They see firsthand what its really like working on the front lines in this difficult time.

“It’s been great with the support the whole staff here at Doctors,” noted Jaclyn Carr. “It has been amazing and it’s been challenging and things are really different but we’re all here for our patients.”

Dozens of them waved their signs in the air, cars honked their horns and people were screaming thank you. It was a special greeting heading into work and for those employees who were heading home for the day. This was also just in time for Nurses Week, which has a much deeper meaning for our nurses across the globe this year.