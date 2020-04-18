Columbus couple’s wedding takes place on front porch due to COVID-19 shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many big events have been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But one Columbus couple isn’t letting it stop them from celebrating their special day, just a little bit differently.

Of course, this isn’t what the happy couple originally planned for, but they are making the best of it.

Kristen and Jacob Roby just got married on their front porch.

To make sure everyone was social distancing during the ceremony, they put out signs in the yard for the immediate family that’s here.

They told neighbors about it, so they’re gathering in their yards to watch too.

They’re doing everything they can to make sure today is still special.

The Robys were supposed to get married Saturday downtown, but COVID-19 had different plans.

Kristen’s wedding dress is locked up at the store, so she got a different dress for today.

They also just moved to their home and a neighbor they hadn’t even met yet dropped off a card for them.

It hasn’t been easy for them since they found out their wedding day wasn’t going to be what they originally hoped for, but they couldn’t just let this day come and go without doing anything.

“I don’t think I will ever forget this day for so many reasons,” said Kristen Roby. “It’s very unique that, like, we’ve hung out all day, which we didn’t have planned but we haven’t seen anyone, seen any of our family, haven’t been with my girlfriends, had to do my own nails, my own hair.”

“We’re trying to put a little bit of normalcy in life right now, kind of continue with life as we expected it to go,” Jacob Roby added. “We’re trying not to get too wrapped up in everything that’s going on and still push forward, but in a safe manner.”

Now they do plan to have a bigger celebration once it’s safe to do so but they are still incredibly excited about today.