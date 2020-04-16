Columbus Charter school donates PPE to Salvation Army

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Charter School donated 3D printed masks to the Salvation Army.

Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School used their 3D printers to make masks. Engineering teacher Mustafa Aytekin, and Nebi Sevim lead the project.

Academy Principal Ugur Zengince says the leftover supplies came from the science department.

“We determined that we had capacity and resources to create 250-300 masks from the materials that were leftover from the robotics program,” said Principal Ugur Zengince. “Since the masks are plastic, they can be thoroughly disinfected and easily reused, which extends their life span and usability.“

Horizon Science Academy researched groups that needed the most ‘PPE’ and gave theirs to the Salvaton Army.

They also deliver food to resident’s home.