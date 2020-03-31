Circleville teachers hold makeshift parade for their students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Circleville school district and its teachers lifted students’ spirits on Tuesday after “Spirit Week” was cut short due to the coronavirus. Dozens of elementary school teachers and other faculty members held a makeshift parade driving past students who hadn’t seen their teachers in two weeks.

“We’re going to go through and let our kids know how much we love them!” first-grade teacher Angela Akers said.

Akers had the idea for a parade for her first graders and it didn’t take long for her to realize the rest of the elementary school should be involved.

“It’s as hard on us as it is on them,” Akers said. “We miss going to our job everyday.”

Some teachers dressed up while others held up signs to let their students know they’re always there for them even when they can’t be in the same room.

“They’re so excited,” said Stacy Cowdry, a mother and first grade teacher. “They really miss their teachers.”

Parents like Cowdry say little things like the parade help kids get through this unprecedented time.

“I’m ready for the kids to go back. They’re ready to go back,” Cowdry said. “We all just want our normal life back.”