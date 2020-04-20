Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths

Circleville musician’s Facebook concert pulls in funds for local charities

In This Together

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A local musician is using a virtual concert to make some real money for charity.

In a Facebook Live Saturday night, Brian Elward performed for about two hours from his Circleville home, and asked people to make donations through Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal..

He was not expecting much but pulled in thousands of views and about $700 for charity.

“I did not expect it,” said Elward. “I did not expect that, very thankful for that, pretty humbling experience.”

Money raised is going to two local charities that make blessing boxes and provide lunches for kids out of school.

You can watch his live performance on his Facebook page, Brian Elward Acoustic.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools