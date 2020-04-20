Circleville musician’s Facebook concert pulls in funds for local charities

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A local musician is using a virtual concert to make some real money for charity.

In a Facebook Live Saturday night, Brian Elward performed for about two hours from his Circleville home, and asked people to make donations through Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal..

He was not expecting much but pulled in thousands of views and about $700 for charity.

“I did not expect it,” said Elward. “I did not expect that, very thankful for that, pretty humbling experience.”

Money raised is going to two local charities that make blessing boxes and provide lunches for kids out of school.

You can watch his live performance on his Facebook page, Brian Elward Acoustic.