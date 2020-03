COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has been a leading and calming voice during the coronavirus pandemic and on Thursday, Hilary Meyers Frambes decided to show her support for Dr. Acton.

Courtesy: Hilary Meyers Frambes

Frambes paid homage to Dr. Acton by using chalk to draw her with a superhero cape. The mural is yet another sign of respect and appreciation for Dr. Acton, who was first honored by the apparel store Homage with a shirt that read “Not All Heroes Wear Capes.”