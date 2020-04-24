Central Ohio Technical College extends help to students in need during cornavirus pandemic

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The COVID-19 crisis has many college students out of work and left to choose between paying college tuition or paying to put food on the table.

Central Ohio Technical College normally has students walking all over campus, but it was empty Friday afternoon.

College President Dr. John Berry has seen firsthand what this crisis is doing to students.

“We recognize this is a significant hardship for individuals, so we want to designate $1 million specifically for these initiatives,” said Berry.

The college is extending aid to future students, transfer students, and anyone who may have gotten laid off and wants to get a higher education at the college.​

“They might want to go back to school., might want to seek a new career,” Berry said. “This program will allow them to file for financial aid, if there are gaps in that, to continue their education. We will help them fill it, and look to subsidize those living expenses they might find themselves in need of.”

The college made this possible by taking more than $1 million from its $20 million in fundraising.​

In terms of how many people will be helped by the scholarship, that is still up in the air.

For more information about the scholarship, you can go Central Ohio’s Technical College’s website. http://www.cotc.edu/