Central Ohio siblings making face shields to protect healthcare workers

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of siblings in central Ohio are turning to technology to help keep people healthy, using a 3-D printer to create face shields.

College student Colin Murphy and his teenage sister Tara are making the face shields to give to people in high-risk industries.

The two have been making about 12 a day in Marion.

They use the 3-D printer to create pieces of the shield, then add the plexiglass.

They originally got the machine for fun projects, but now are trying to make a difference.

“It wasn’t meant to be any more than a little project with my sister and I, and it ended up being a little bit more than that,” Colin Murphy said.

Colin is currently an engineering student at the University of Cincinnati.

Tara also plans on being an engineer.

They say they will continue making the face shields for as long as they are needed.