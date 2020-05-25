Central Ohio dance instructor goes virtual for social dancing, social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One Columbus dance instructor is using the art of dance to uplift and inspire during the COVID-19 crisis.

Social distancing recommendations canceled in-person classes, so now Lawrence T. Lemon, with Ohio Black Dance Organization and the Kings Arts Complex Cultural Arts Department, holds weekly virtual dance classes.

“A little hip-hop in there as well jazz, but I focus on social dancing and social distancing,” said Lemon. “Make sure that we are continuing to move and understanding of what it does to you mentally and physically.”

The virtual classes came about after a need to keep close relationships with the community.​

“Connection, we did not want to lose any stride with them. We’ve been keeping up with them in different ways. This was our final way to not only engage with our students but also brought up the exposure and access to the broader community,” said Lemon.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, Lemon had an after-school dance program throughout the year.​

“All of the dances techniques that you will find, that take place in this dance class series, are rooted in the black tradition American dance. So you would definitely have the opportunity to take and experience some levels of modern dance,” said Lemon.

The free classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday.

Click here for more on the dance classes.