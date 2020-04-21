Centerburg student helps healthcare workers ease the pain of wearing PPE

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Medical professionals now work longer hours during the COVID19 crisis.

Many of them wear medical masks most of their shifts and get minor tears and bleeding behind the ears from the medical masks.

Dawson Copley, a Centerburg High School senior, used a 3D printer and printed off a small plastic device that stops medical professionals from having small injuries to their ears by redirecting the pressure to the back of their heads.​

“Twelve-hour shifts of wearing these surgical​​ masks where the strap on it is digging into the back of the ears. It’s starting to scab over and bleed just from wearing it constantly every day​,” said Copley.

He’s made almost 200 of the devices.

“My mom has posted some things on Facebook. People are reaching out. My school, Knox County Career Center, people have gotten a hold of them to get in contact with me, so I’m able to mail them​ out to them,” Copley said.​

He said he will continue to make those pieces as long as the demand is there.​

Anyone interested in getting one is asked to email Copley at rolanda.copley@gmail.com