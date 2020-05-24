Car parade held to help brighten the day of children with special needs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There have been a lot about car parades celebrating events like weddings and birthdays, but a new one Sunday wanted to lift the spirits of kids who might be feeling down in isolation.

Volunteers with Columbus’ Lifetown and Friendship Circle joined forces to bring joy to children with special needs with a drive-through parade.

The cars started on Dublin Granville Road and traveled into Westerville.

Organizers said the new routine and isolation can be especially hard on children with special needs and their families, and they wanted to help.

“This car parade is going to show our kids that they are part of a larger community,” said Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann of Friendship Circle. “Although they are at home being safe, people care about them and we are all one community.”

Friendship Circle and Lifetown are non-profit organizations that aim to help young people with special needs with everything from education to recreation.

Both organizations have switched to virtual platforms to help during this time.