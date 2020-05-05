Capital University sets plan to reopen campus for fall classes

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Capital University announced Tuesday it was planning on reopening its campus to students for the fall semester.

In a post made on its Facebook page, the university said it is working with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine’s office to ensure the health of students, faculty, and staff to reopen safely.

“Even with all of this planning, if we don’t believe we can safely return in August, we will be fully prepared to extend our remote learning,” the Facebook post stated.

The post states the university will observe social distancing and is investigating how to do that. The university is considering establishing smaller classes, reconfiguring classroom and meeting spaces, lower the occupancy in residence facilities, adapting food service practices, enhancing cleaning, and modifying the course schedule.

Capital University is also working with NCAA and the Ohio Athletic Conference to develop a plan for fall sports.

On Monday, Otterbein University also announced it was planning to reopen its campus to in-person classes for the fall semester.