Business owners anticipating Ohio’s reopening plan details set to be announced Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio is less than 24 hours away from learning more about the state’s plans to reopen.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he wants to start a safe and gradual reopening this Friday, but he has not released details about how exactly that will happen.

He’s expected to announce more detailed information about those plans during an afternoon briefing Monday.

Many businesses across the state are either still open but operating in limited ways or they’re just closed altogether.

The business owners, like many Ohioans, are waiting to hear what the reopening plans will look like.

DeWine has not gone into specifics about what types of businesses will be allowed to open come Friday.

He said we should be hearing more about the May 1 plan Monday.

He has also said there will be a number health and safety rules businesses will have to follow if they are going to be open.

At Blush Nail Lounge in Clintonville, they’re getting ready for that.

Owner Kyle Ngo said whenever they are back open, it will be appointment only, clients will be spread out, everyone’s temperature will be taken, employees will be wearing masks and face shields, and barriers will be up.

Like many owners, she is just waiting to hear from the governor about what types of businesses will be allowed to open and when.

“Pretty frustrating not knowing when we can reopen again, but also, I think, our safety is the main concern here and I don’t want to open sooner and have a bigger issue on our hands and be closed for a longer period of time or to have more people affected by this,” Ngo said.

The governor was asked late last week for more specifics on the plan, like what will be allowed to open May 1.

He made it clear he his waiting for Monday to announce more details.

We've been working all weekend on #Ohio's path forward to restart. More details soon. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/iowsQ0fiYb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2020