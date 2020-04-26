Bucyrus police chief announces COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Chief announced his COVID-19 diagnosis through Facebook on Sunday.

Bucyrus Police Chief Koepke said the symptoms felt like seasonal allergies at first.

“I stayed home as my symptoms of fever, headache, cough, and all over pain worsened. I am resting at home and looking forward to returning in two weeks, said Chief Koepke on Facebook.

The chief used his diagnosis as an opportunity to promote social distancing among communities.

“As we start to see normal activity resume please continue to use precautions to stay healthy and avoid #coronavirus,” said the Bucyrus Police Chief.