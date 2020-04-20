Photo gallery: Brag About Your Grads

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)-- Meals on Wheels has always been a staple for the senior community but now it’s more important than ever.

When the stay at home order was issued for Ohio, there was a drastic drop in dog and cat food donations to the Humane Society. Bonnie Morton is the Outreach Director of the Licking County Aging program. She says they teamed up with them to help provide pet food for the seniors.