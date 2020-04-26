Battelle opens Illinois site to clean masks amid pandemic

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (Chicago Tribune) — A biochemical research company has opened up a new site in Illinois to sterilize used N95 medical masks with hydrogen peroxide gas as the need for them has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reports Columbus, Ohio-based Battelle started the cleaning process at the Waukegan sterilization facility this month.

The nonprofit’s CEO, Lewis Von Thaer, says the facility is intended to serve hospitals and first responders for free.

Company officials say the site can clean as many as 80,000 masks daily.

Battelle says the Illinois site has been sterilizing masks for Advocate Aurora Health’s Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals.

HOW STERILIZATION WORKS

It all starts with a concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor. Hospitals collect the used masks and they get wrapped and sealed in a bag. Then, before it is shipped, that bag goes into a second bag which is then wiped down with disinfectant.

Battelle experts take the shipment and load it into containers that have liners and sensors. That’s where decontamination takes place.

The masks are put under pressure with hydrogen peroxide for a couple of hours. Then, the masks cool for five to six hours and are then shipped back to the same hospital.

A single mask could be cleaned this way up to 20 times before degrading, Von Thaer said.