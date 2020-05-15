Barbershop gives back to the community, offers free cuts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Beauty salons and barbershops are back open for business, which couldn’t come soon enough for many.
A group of stylists at 161 Kings Barbershop on East Dublin-Grandville Road are giving out free haircuts.
The owner, Michael Yates, said while so many businesses are worried about making up lost money, he’s more focused on repaying the Columbus community that’s given him so much.
”The community has given to me,” Yates said. “Everything I have has been given to me by the community. It’s a blessing to be able to give back.”
The 161 Kings Barbershop stylists have given away 60 haircuts at last check. They will be cutting hair for free until May 21.