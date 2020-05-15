Barbershop gives back to the community, offers free cuts

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio update: 26,954 confirmed cases, 1,581 dead due to COVID-19

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Beauty salons and barbershops are back open for business, which couldn’t come soon enough for many. 

A group of stylists at 161 Kings Barbershop on East Dublin-Grandville Road are giving out free haircuts. 

​The owner, Michael Yates, said while so many businesses are worried about making up lost money, he’s more focused on repaying the Columbus community that’s given him so much.​

​​”The community has given to me,” Yates said. “Everything I have has been given to me by the community. It’s a blessing to be able to give back.”

The 161 Kings Barbershop stylists have given away 60 haircuts at last check. They will be cutting hair for free until May 21.

