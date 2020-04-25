Adopt-a-senior Facebook page aims to make sure Class of 2020 is honored

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — High school seniors across the state are not having the senior spring they were hoping for.

In-person classes along with sports have been called off because of COVID-19. Now the Ohio Department of Education is recommending graduations be held virtually.

Parents in Pickerington are working to make sure students are still honored.

Students in Pickerington just found out in the past couple days they’re going to be having virtual graduations.

They understand why the decision to do this was made but it’s still upsetting.

Now they’re being honored by their own parents and other parents, teachers or community members, who want to make sure the Class of 2020 is still recognized in a special way.

So after seeing similar groups on Facebook, Samantha Babcock, whose daughter is a senior, created Adopt a Pickerington Central 2020 Senior.

She started the group late Friday night and it already has more than 350 members.

Here’s how it works: parents post pictures of their senior students, then other community members can comment saying they want to adopt the student.

Then working with the parent, they can send the student gifts, food, notes of encouragement, anything to help make sure they still have a nice senior spring.

“It doesn’t have to be extravagant,” said Samantha Babcock. “It can be the smallest little thing, they just need to be remembered and not just, ‘Oh well, COVID-19’s here, so too bad for you guys,’ because i feel like that’s how they feel.”

“It’s really nice and it’s made me really thankful to see I still have people that are remembering the class of 2020,” said Kirstin Babcock, Samantha’s daughter.

There’s a similar group for Pickerington North.